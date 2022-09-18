Ellington, Patricia

ajc logo
Patricia Annette Cross Ellington, 78, of Mount Pleasant, wife of Dr. Lester H. Ellington entered into her Savior's Kingdom on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Her memorial service will be held on September 25, 2022, at J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 2 PM. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held for friends and family at the Fairview Memorial Gardens, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA at a date to be determined. Patricia (Tricia and/or Trish to her friends and family) was born January 28, 1944, in Decatur, Georgia, daughter of Curtis Cartwright Cross and Helen Kelly Cross. Patricia attended Southwest DeKalb High School in Decatur, Georgia. Subsequently she attended the University of Georgia where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. She was a loving, selfless, compassionate person with a witty sense of humor. Her primary focus was her family, and she was happiest when in the company of her children and grandkids. If she wasn't in the kitchen preparing someone's favorite dessert, she was recruiting family members for a spirited game of Canasta. She was an avid golfer who never missed an opportunity to spend a warm afternoon playing a round with her husband. Later in life she discovered a talent and passion for teaching the Bible to her ladies' Sunday School class. One constant throughout the years, was her unwavering devotion to her beloved University of Georgia Bulldogs football team. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Helen Cross and her son, Matthew Curtis Ellington. She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Les Ellington; son, J. Scott Ellington; daughter, Leslie M. Bellamy; grandchildren, John P. Ellington, and Lindsay M. Ellington; and three siblings, Pat Cross of Ellicott City, MD, Charlie Cross of St. Charles, MO and Nancy Whitaker of Hiawassee, GA. Memorials may be made in Patricia's name to Christian City, 7345 Red Oak Road, Union City, GA 30291; https://christiancity.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.




Funeral Home Information

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

1494 Mathis Ferry Road

Mount Pleasant, SC

29464

https://jhenrystuhr.com

