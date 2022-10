ELLINGTON, Michael



Michael Johnathan Ellington of Atlanta, 57, peacefully passed October 16, 2022.



A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 PM on October 19, 2022 at H.M. Patterson & Son, Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, Georgia 30319.



In lieu of flowers, Mike's family invites you to make a donation in his name to the Atlanta Humane Society or the National Kidney Foundation.