Ellington-Jones, Debbie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JONES (Ellington), Debbie

Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Mrs. Debbie Louise Ellington-Jones, of Atlanta, GA will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, 1:00 PM at Saint Philip A.M.E Church, 240 Candler Rd., Atlanta, GA, with remains places in repose at 11:00

AM Reverend Dr. William Watley, Pastor, Evangelist Dr. Evelyn Mobley, of Antioch Baptist Church, Chester SC, Eulogist, Reverend Roman J. Tarplin, of Now Faith Apostolic Ministries, Officiating. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA 30033. A Public Viewing and Visitation will be held Friday, September 16, 2022, 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Ellington-Jones leaves to cherish her loving memories, devoted husband, Mr. Ronnie Jones, Sr.; four children, Manderis Ellington, Sherekia Walker, Torsheka Ellington, Ronnie Jones, Jr.; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends. Preceding her in death is her son, Dontezious Ellington. She was loved by many and will be missed by her Family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence Saturday, at 11:30 AM at Donald Trimble Mortuary Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, GA 404-371-0772.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

