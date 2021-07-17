ELLINGTON, Carol Ann



Carol Ann Ellington, 80 of Sandy Springs died on Thursday, the 15th of July 2021. She was a member of The Church of the Apostles. Carol was a former flight attendant with Delta Airlines, a member of Delta Clipped Wings and had a successful career as a Real Estate Agent. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, John and Lynn Ellington; granddaughters, Jessie and Catie Ellington; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and David Skopp; brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Kay Dennis, John and Johanna Dennis; and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday the 18th of July at two o'clock at Patterson's Arlington Chapel with burial following at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Shepherd Spinal Center. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Sunday, the 18th of July from twelve o'clock, noon until the hour of service at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



