Ellington, Bryant

Oct 13, 2023

ELLINGTON, Bryant B.

Age 51, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 1, 2023. Funeral Service Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 3 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

