ELLET, Mary Helen Rost
Political Enthusiast & Advocate
March 8, 1941 - August 3, 2021
Age 80, of Smyrna, Georgia passed away August 3, 2021. She was born March 8, 1941 in Buffalo, NY to Dorothy Koepfer Rost and George Rost.
She is survived by siblings Dorothy Ann Billeter, Richard Rost (Betsy), and Elizabeth Rosenberg (Steve); children: Kim Ellet, Karen Daniel (Ronny), and Steve Ellet (Tracy); and grandchildren: Adam Daniel (Katie), Kelly Daniel, Kay Arasin, Ali Arasin, Avery Arasin, Julia Ellet, and Nicholas Ellet. Online condolcenes at https://www.mayeswarddobbins.com/obituaries/Mary-Helen-Ellet/#!/Obituary.
