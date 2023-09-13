Ellerman, Thomas

ELLERMAN, Fr. Thomas



Along with his brother priests, the Marist School community is mourning the loss of alumnus Father Thomas Ellerman, S.M. '58, who passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Fr. Ellerman was a Marist priest for 56 years and retired to the rectory of his alma mater in 2015, having made significant contributions to the mission of the Society of Mary. A gregarious soul with a profound love for religious life, Fr. Ellerman was known for his intelligent banter and quick wit, as well as his charming smile and contagious laughter. He will be sorely missed, but his dedication to the mission and spirit of the Society of Mary will be remembered by all.



Fr. Ellerman graduated from Marist School, then known as Marist College, in 1958 and was valedictorian of his class. Upon his graduation, he was named by the faculty as the recipient of the Sedes Sapientiae Award, the highest honor bestowed on a Marist senior in recognition for excellence in exemplifying the Marist mission through scholarship, loyalty, and service. After receiving a bachelor's degree in philosophy from The Catholic University of America in 1963, he received a Baccalaureate in Sacred Theology from the Pontifical Athenaeum of St. Anselm in Rome, Italy, where he also received the Licentiate in Sacred Theology in 1968. Fr. Ellerman was a member of the teaching staff and the formation staff of Notre Dame Seminary School of Theology and the Catechetical and Pastoral Institute of the South in New Orleans, Louisiana for nine years. From 1977 until 2001, he taught theology and philosophy at the University of Holy Cross, formerly Our Lady of the Holy Cross College in New Orleans. From 2001 until 2012, he was rector and director of the postulants at St. Peter Chanel Seminary in Berkeley, California. He resided at the Marist Center in San Francisco from 2012 to 2015.



When Fr. Ellerman took up residence in the rectory at Marist School, he quickly became a vital part of the school community and served as a member of the school's Board of Trustees and the Board of Trustees at Notre Dame Academy. He was an active member of the Marist Alumni Service and Spirituality Committee for which he, along with the late Marist faculty member David Donahue, provided a series of adult education programs known as "Join the Conversation." He moderated a group of alumni who use the psalms as the basis of their faith discussions, led a faith-sharing group for faculty, and offered a program for the Marist School community that focused on vocations. He prayed weekly with the Marist Women's Rosary Group, and members of that group were with him when he died.



Fr. Ellerman's contributions to the Society of Mary and its ministries were quite extensive. He served as a member of provincial chapters, councils, committees, and formation programs and moderated various chapters of the Third Order of Mary, a group for Marist laity. During his retirement, he wrote extensively about Fr. Jean-Claude Colin's vision for Marist education.



At the jubilee celebration of Fr. Ellerman's ordination, Marist School Rector Father Bill Rowland, S.M. summed up his priestly ministry in this way, "[Fr. Ellerman] has been a bridge that brings people together in Christ. He does this in the spirit of Mary... We ordinarily think of Mary as being quiet and unobtrusive—hidden and unknown, as we Marists like to put it. Fr. Ellerman seems to think that she was gabbier and, thus, conspicuous, matching Fr. Ellerman's penchant to enter into conversations with people whatever the circumstances and always with the intent to find common ground on which to build friendships. Regardless, he was chosen to be a Marist by a gracious choice of the mother of Jesus and all of us are better because of it."



Fr. Ellerman, SM was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Genevieve (Froelich) Ellerman; and his brother, Roger Patrick. He is survived by his two sisters, Patricia O'Connell (Daniel); his nieces, Alison O'Connell, Erinbeth O'Connell Massie (David), their children, Sean, Katherine, Megan Massie, Heather O'Connell Stevens (David), and their children, Austin Stevens, Shea Stevens, Mary Ann Regan (Harry) and his nephews, Matthew Richard Regan, Timothy Michael (Jennifer Creager) Regan, and their two children, Arya Emily Regan, Avery Jack Regan; and his cousins, Fr. Paul Macke, S.J., Judy Froelich Mourer (Gene), and David Froelich (Barbara).



The funeral Mass for Fr. Ellerman will be held on Saturday, September 16 at 11 AM at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church at 1350 Hearst Drive NE in Brookhaven, Georgia. Marist Provincial Fr. Joseph Hindelang, S.M. will preside at the Mass, and the homilist will be Bishop Joel Konzen, S.M. A viewing will precede the Mass at 10 AM, and a reception in Moylan Hall will immediately follow. Burial will be at Westview Cemetery 1680 Westview Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. In lieu of flowers, Fr. Ellerman has requested that donations be made to the Senior Trust of the Society of Mary. https://societyofmaryusa.givingfuel.com/marist-online-donations to contribute online or mail a check to the Society of Mary Development Office at 698 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02215.





