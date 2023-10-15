ELLENBURG-DORSEY,



Sandra



Sandra Ellenburg-Dorsey, died peacefully at her daughter's home on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, just two days short of her 84th birthday. She was born on September 28, 1939, and was preceded in death by her father, William Howard Ellenburg; her mother, Frances Hyde Ellenburg; and her brother, Kells Kaye Ellenburg.



She is survived by her daughter, Sara Jane Dorsey Wilson (Robert); stepson, Alexander Dorsey (Panama City, Panama); granddaughter, Izabella Zempri Wilson; grandson, Emeric Lucious Wilson; nieces, Anna Lisa Ellenburg O'Toole and Amanda Kaye Ellenburg; nephews, Brenton Drew Ellenburg, William Howard Ellenburg II, Jason Reeves Ellenburg, Jerald Mathis (Jerry) Ellenburg; and several beloved great-nieces and great-nephews.



A native Atlantan, she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and psychology from Oglethorpe University, studied at the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia on a two-year scholarship, and received her Master of Fine Arts in Vocal Performance at the University of Georgia. She studied voice extensively with Inge Manski-Lundeen of the Metropolitan Opera.



She was Director of the Georgia USO and entertained troops from 1963-65 when she left to pursue a career in New York City. While in New York, she studied acting for stage and film with David LeGrant of the Actors Studio and she continued to study over the years with him in California.



Under the stage name of Sandy Ellen on Broadway, she performed in five shows: Drat the Cat! with Elliott Gould (1965); Illya Darling with Melina Mercouri; Mata Hari with Pernell Roberts (1967) directed by Vincente Minnelli; Gantry with Robert Shaw and Rita Moreno (1970); On the Town with Bernadette Peters (Broadway revival in 1971); and the first national tour of Cabaret as Fraulein Kost directed by Harold (Hal) Prince (1967).



After moving back to Atlanta in 1972, she performed with the Alliance Theatre, the Academy Theatre and others. She founded Dorsey Studios for the Performing Arts in Atlanta in 1977 and she retired in 2017. She taught voice performance, acting for stage, film, and directing. She founded Dorsey Theatre in 1984 and produced and directed numerous productions including the critically acclaimed Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris; Burn This; Amahl and the Night Visitors; and 1776. Sandra also wrote and directed "Biba Revue" at Maxim's in Chicago.



Her television credits include "Passing Glory" and the pilot episode of "The Dukes of Hazzard" as well as regional and national t.v. commercials.



She appeared in many films including the Academy Award-winning "Norma Rae" with Sally Field and the cult classic "Sleep Away Camp III" with Michael J. Pollard.



Sandra taught method acting to hundreds of students, many of whom went on to have major careers on Broadway and in film and television. Over the years, Sandra took her students to master classes in NY City and later to the studio of Gary Swanson in Montauk, NY, to perfect their acting talent.



Sandra was a member of the Screen Actors Guild and president of the Atlanta Local, the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, Actors Equity Association, The College Music Society, Episcopal Drama Foundation, and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.



Sandra's presence, both on stage and off, made her a sensation whether she was walking into a party or taking on a serious stage role. Her infectious laugh was one of her personality hallmarks. Her many friends include past students who grew to admire her deeply through her teaching and encouragement in class.



Sandra led a full, rich life traveling the world and enjoying life to the fullest. Becoming a grandmother was her favorite role and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was a loving and doting grandmother.



Special thanks and recognition to the friends, caregivers and hospice staff who carefully and lovingly attended to her including Tonya Abernathy, Melanie Wilson, Filisty Etheride and Kathy Barnidge.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 20 at 2 PM at Metro Atlanta Christian Center, 3593 Clairmont Road, NE, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Screen Actors Foundation (donate online to sagaftra.foundation/donate) or to Metro Atlanta Christian Center, 3593 Clairmont Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.





