ELKINS, Paul Wendell



Paul Wendell Elkins Sr., age 86, of Hull, GA died on April 14, 2023. Son of the late Mildred Williams Elkins and Paul Judson Elkins. Paul was preceded in death by his son, Paul Wendell Elkins Jr.; and survived by his wife, Rebecca Richardson Elkins; daughter, Pamela Elkins; sister, Freida Elkins Palmer; sisters- and brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephews.



Paul was born October 13, 1936, and grew up in Newnan, GA. He served in the Army for ten years, during Korean and Vietnam wartimes. Paul was a devout Baptist, never met a stranger, was a strong communicator and storyteller, and had a witty sense of humor. He was a jeweler and leader for over three decades. Paul was an avid reader of everything historic, especially books on WWII. He cared about his community, was an active member of the Hull City Council for 13 years, and Mayor for five years.



Funeral services were held held on Monday, April 17, at Lord and Stephens East in Athens, GA. Family received friends from 10 AM to 11 AM. Celebration of Life service was held at 11 AM. Graveside internment was the same day at 3 PM, at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Newnan, GA.



The service will be officiated by Pastor David Cloud and Pastor Randy Crowe. Pallbearers: Charles Dooley, Tony Griggs, Ricky Jarrell, Leonard Weaver, Roger Thrasher, Mike Reilly.



