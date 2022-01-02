ELKINS, Howard F.



Howard F. Elkins died peacefully on December 22nd 2021, aged 87. Born on March 4th 1934 in New York City, Howard was predeceased by his parents, Flora and Frank Elkins. He is survived by his British wife of 61 years, Helen Grace Ferguson, his sons Gordon (Michele Adams) of San Antonio, Texas and Douglas (Stephanie) of Athens Georgia, his daughter Alexandra of Paris, France, his six grandchildren Quinn, Ian, Wesley and Owen Elkins of Athens, and Julia and Benjamin Therme of Paris, and his brother Stephen Elkins (Rosanne) of Denver, Colorado.



Howard graduated from St Lawrence University with a pre-law degree, majoring in Government and Economics. He was a member of the National Leadership Honor Society, Omega Delta Kappa. He was also a first lieutenant in the Army Reserve. Over the course of his 40-year business career in international strategic marketing and global management, Howard logged over seven million flying miles to the four corners of the world. He successfully created and developed businesses, both domestic and international, taking four different business opportunities over the span of his career, and building them into successful business operations. Howard was passionate about his work and devoted to his staff and colleagues. Throughout his life, Howard was deeply involved with his community, in both business and the arts. He served on many boards and committees including: founding member of the Atlanta Chapter of the World Trade Club, president for both the British American business group, and the Canadian American Society Southeast. He was a board member of the American Heart Association, the local boards of Miller Zell and REMAX. He was a guest lecturer in marketing at several overseas universities including Aoyam-Gakuin University of Tokyo. Howard was honored to have served as chair of the Board of Visitors at Emory University.



In the world of the Arts, he served as President of the Atlanta Friends of the American Ballet Theatre, and Board member of the Atlanta Civic Opera and the Georgia Museum of Athens.



After a successful career in international business, Howard became active at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. In 2004, he assumed the role of a docent, and within a year had initiated the High Docent Enrichment Program to offer expanded programs and travel opportunities for docents. He personally organized over 60 trips to museums and private collections across the country and internationally. Howard was a beloved member of the docent corps and during his time, he enriched the lives of scores of local school children, averaging 100 museum tours each academic year. This extraordinary accomplishment earned him the High's Docent Service award. Howard became an esteemed member of the High Museum Board of Directors, bringing his business acumen and laser focus. He served on the Education and Marketing committees.



Howard loved to dance with Helen, with whom he shared many passions including a love of the arts and travel. She was the light of his life, together they were a perfect balancing act. The couple were devoted and involved with their grandchildren who brought them immense happiness.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Howard may be made in support of the High Museum of Art. For more information and online condolences:



www.lordand stephens.com.obituary/HowardF-Elkins.

