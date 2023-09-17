ELKINS, Helen



Helen Grace Elkins died on September 9, 2023, aged 83, from the ALS disease.



She was the widow of Howard F. Elkins, to whom she was happily married for 62 years.



Helen was predeceased by her parents, Grace and James Ferguson of Scotland. She is survived by her three children, Gordon (Michele) of Texas, Douglas (Stephanie) of Georgia, Alexandra of Paris, France; as well as her six grandchildren, Quinn, Ian, Wesley and Owen Elkins of Georgia, and Julia and Benjamin Therme of Paris; her sister, Fiona Edmunds, of Ohio; and her brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Rosanne Elkins of Colorado.



Helen's childhood was spent in Bombay, India, and then her formative years in London, England. Helen was a model (helenfergusonelkins.com) for the Eileen Ford agency in New York City in the late fifties and the sixties.



She and Howard raised their family in Port Washington, Long Island, NY and later came to live in Atlanta, GA with their grown children.



Helen was an accomplished pianist and, together with Howard, they loved art, music and dance.



Howard was the love of her life. And her grandchildren, her source of joy.



Her life, a joyful memory,



her death a silent grief.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ALS Foundation of Georgia (alsaga.org).



Condolences may be shared with the family at the following address: elkinsfamily1400@gmail.com.



www.lordandstephens.com/obituary/Helen-Elkins



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com