ELDER, Joan Eggers



Joan Eggers Elder, age 91, of Alpharetta passed away, July 31, 2021. She was born March 11, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was a daughter of the late Mildred Frazee Eggers and Albert Louis Eggers. Her family moved to Atlanta when she was two years old where she attended Highland Elementary School, Girls High and graduated from Bass High School. Joan attended Georgia State College. She married Joseph White Elder, Jr in 1950. Joan was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved bowling and was a member of a league for over 20 years. Joan also loved to play bridge and was a member of 3 different clubs. She was a volunteer hostess at the Governor's Mansion for many years and was a member of Briarcliff United Methodist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph White Elder, Jr. She is survived by her loving children, Richard W. Elder and David S. Elder and their families.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Decatur Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the funeral home. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

