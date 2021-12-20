ELDER, April Lynn



April Lynn Elder, age 41, of Atlanta, GA, a devoted mother, faithful Christian, beloved daughter, best sister, aunt and friend to many, transitioned from earth to eternity on December 17, 2021 at Cedar-Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, CA from complications of an acute pulmonary embolism. She was a 1998 graduate of Mays High, 2002 graduate of Albany State University and earned her Master's degree from Central Michigan State. She was a fun loving woman of style, grace and integrity. April enjoyed a rewarding career with the Social Security Administration for the past 21 years. April's love and legacy will be cherished by her beloved son, Sebastian Wimbush; caring parents, Dr. Beverly McCray, Ed.D and Lester McCray, Atlanta, GA; Benjamin and Ruby Elder, Columbus, GA; paternal grandmother, Martha Fields, Columbus, GA; devoted sister and best friend, Dr. LaJune Elder Oliver, MD, Atlanta, GA; sisters, Whitney McCray, South Fulton, GA and Rolanda (Byron) Mack, Loganville, GA; brother, Ronald (Tricinda) Waites, Douglasville, GA; special nephews: Craig Oliver, Jr., Kaven Hall, and Justin Waites; special niece, Kayla Abigail Elder; fiance', Troy Smith, Minneapolis, MN; loving aunts and uncles, cousins, co-workers, Continental Societies, Inc. sisters and many special friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:00 Noon at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Road SW Atlanta, GA 30331. Rev. Dr. Aaron L. Parker, Pastor, Dr. Craig Oliver, Sr. Eulogist. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2:00-6:00PM, Family Hour, 6:00-7:00PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW Atlanta, GA 30310.



