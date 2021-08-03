ELBERSON, Karen L.



Karen L. Elberson lost a courageous battle against Glioblastoma on 7/26/2021 at the age of 76. Born in Dayton, KY, Karen passed away peacefully at her home in Cumming, GA surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives as she did hers.



On September 28, 1968, Karen married Gilbert Elberson, the love of her life and best friend which was mutually felt by Gil throughout their 53 years of marriage. They were married for 53 years. Karen was preceded in death by her mother Mary Connelly and brother Ronald Arendell. She is survived by her husband Gil, daughter Julia Matthews (Sean), grandsons Colby, Cory (Miranda), Son David (Maria), granddaughter Leah, uncles Jesse (Shirley) Vater, David Vater. Aunts Hope Kent, Jean St. John, and many cousins.



Karen's education included Withrow High School, Cincinnati, OH, Northern Kentucky University, University of Alabama Birmingham (BS and two master's degrees in nursing), and Georgia State University (PHD Educational Administration and Supervision/Health Care Administration).



Karen's career included work as a Registered Nurse (RN) at OSU (Columbus, OH), St. Luke Hospital (Ft. Thomas, KY), UAB (Birmingham, AL), and Brookwood Medical Center. She also worked at VA hospitals in both Birmingham, AL and Decatur, GA. She worked at VA hospitals in Birmingham, AL, and Decatur, GA, as a Co-Op student for one of her degrees.



Karen held varying RN positions at these Hospitals including Staff Nurse, Charge RN, Head Nurse, Head Nurse Emergency, In-service Instructor, ICU Neurosurgical Unit, Surgical and Medical Intensive Care Units. When she moved to Atlanta, she applied for positions at five hospitals and was told that she was overqualified which shifted her attention to education. She then applied for a teaching position at Emory University and was accepted.



At Emory she was responsible for clinical Instruction and coordination of the Adult Health graduate students in critical care. She then shifted to teaching Nursing Administration exclusively. During her time at Emory, she traveled to the Jordon, Gaza Strip and West Bank for an educational exchange to consult with Palestinian Nurses.



In July 1994, Karen was hired to a tenured managerial position at East Carolina University for the Adult Health Nursing department. Karen was later promoted to Director, Instructional Technology and Graduate School Liaison.



After her tenure at ECU, Karen continued her career as the Associate Dean and Director of the PHD program at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. At USUHS she developed and started the PHD program. This university teaches Military Nurses for Master's and PHD degrees in Nursing. It also has students from other Governmental agencies such as the NIH and VA. In October 2007 she retired.



Karen had many Publications in peer reviewed/refereed journals, published abstracts, research activities, and funded research projects. She made many presentations (over 50) to professional associations. Karen was also a member of numerous committees at all the Universities she taught and attended.



In addition to her educational exploits there were many cruises, trips around the world, community volunteerism, and charitable activities. She was also involved in ALTA, Ladies Windermere Golf Association, Nine Wine and Dine Golf, Relay for Life (Cancer), Assessment Analysis Task Force for the American Cancer Society (ACS), Breast Cancer Coalition Chair, and Chair Pink Ribbon Walk, the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, and a Board Member for ACS.



A memorial service will be held at Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming, GA, on August 31, 2021, at 4:00 PM.



Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements.



Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.



