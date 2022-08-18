Eith, Ronald

ajc logo
1 hour ago

EITH, Dr. Ronald Edward

Dr. Ronald Edward Eith, 87, of Dunwoody, passed in peace with his family by his side on August 4, 2022. He was born in Kentucky on May 2nd, 1935, to Dr. Gustave and Mrs. Dorothy Eith. Ronny is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Beverly Woodall Eith, their six children, David (Eileen); Terri Marks (Ed); Ron; Stephen (Monica); Michael (Tricia); and Brian (Kristin): 14 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and his sister Nancy Parrish (Brad) and brother, Marc Eith. Ronny was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers David and Barry.

A memorial will be held on August 24th at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. The family welcomes all who knew Ronny to join them to celebrate a life well lived. Those wishing to make contributions in Ronny's memory are asked to donate to The Salvation Army or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

