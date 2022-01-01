EISNER, Harriet Zaban



September 25, 1928 - December 29, 2021



She has been the definition of "Steel Magnolia". A gentle southern woman with a charming way of engaging people, all the while with knowledge of the world we all could envy. She taught the importance of bringing smiles to the faces of others as a daily mantra … and for her, her words and actions were always delivered with a sparkle in her blue eyes. Her art soothed and refreshed, scenes that were abstract but so familiar at the same time. She is a gift that will stay in the hearts of those who knew and loved her deeply.



When Harriet was a child, she knew that she wanted to be an artist. She pursued her passion over decades. She gained a Masters in Arts degree, taught school, visited museums around the world, read voraciously, and painted from her heart. Her works were intended to express herself, not to sell. But her works can now be found in galleries, homes of collectors, and have always been exhibited proudly as galleries in her own children's homes.



More than her love of her art was her love of her family and those who were important in her life. Her family focus was an integral part of who she was — from her parents (Hank and Lil Zaban), her beloved brother (Harry Zaban), and her many dear Zaban cousins in Atlanta and California. She was married to the love of her life, Murray, who she lived a 50 year romance that movies are made of. They raised three children, Jolie, Alan and Dean with love, inspiration, creativity, curiosity, and kindness. Over the last three decades, she became "Carit" to her grandchildren Matthew, Sarah, Joe and Mia, who she engaged, inspired, and ignited.



She died peacefully at her home in Sarasota, FL on December 29, 2021. The graveside service will be held in her hometown of Atlanta, GA at Arlington Memorial Park at 12:00 PM noon on Sunday, January 2, 2022, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Murray. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

