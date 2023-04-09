X

Eisenhardt, Jean

Obituaries
2 hours ago

EISENHARDT (JOHNSTON), Jean Elizabeth

Jean Johnston Eisenhardt, age 88, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, passed away on March 28, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth (Graham) and John Johnston.

She was a graduate of Adelphi University and Hofstra University in Long Island, where she received her Master's degree. She spent four years as a Home Economics teacher in Baldwin, New York. She then focused on being a homemaker while raising her two daughters in New Jersey. She was a room mother, in the PTA, and a beloved Girl Scout Leader.

She was heavily involved in her sorority, Delta Delta Delta, in New Jersey and Georgia, which raised money for childhood cancer. She was the past President of both alumnae locations. She loved the Lunch Bunch, and consistently meeting with her Book Club sisters, as she was an avid reader.

She worked a variety of jobs in Atlanta, making many friends along the way. She was a theater usher for 25 years, enjoyed her time at the Apparel Mart, Merchandise Mart, Shoe Show, and Atlanta Arrangements.

Jean and her husband Bill met when she was 13 and he 14 years old, at Rockaway Point, New York, a summer beach colony. They dated until their marriage on December 20, 1957. They moved several times during Bill's career at IBM, but have been settled in Atlanta for the past 45 years. They loved travel most of all, and went on countless cruises around the world. Their first cruise together was on their honeymoon. Once they started, they never stopped seeing the world, immersing themselves in different cultures, learning, and meeting new people.

Jean is survived by her husband, Bill of 65 years, daughters Elizabeth (Pete) Barrows, and Heather (Ralph) Schmidt; her grandchildren, Chelsea (Joe Ruscio), Benjamin, Peter (Macy), Trevor, Heidi, Saylor, and Tobey; and her great-grandson, Charlie.

A celebration of life for Jean will be scheduled for June. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Delta Delta Delta CURE Childhood Cancer www.curechildhoodcancer.org

