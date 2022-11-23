EISEN, Gerald Harry



Gerald Harry Eisen (88) of Huntsville, Alabama, passed away on November 18. Born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in New Jersey, he lived in Sandy Springs for over forty years. He is predeceased in death by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy (Dottie); and two grandsons, Lee Sellinger and Jacob Altschuler. Jerry and his wife Dottie were members of Ahavath Achim Synagogue for many years. He attended NYU and was an executive in the furniture industry for many years.



Jerry is survived by his two daughters, Nancy (Steve) Sellinger and Ellen (Lee) Altschuler; three grandchildren, Aaron (Saadee) Sellinger and Sarah (David) Ruh and Erin (Lee) Sellinger. He has four great-granddaughters, Emma, Adelaide, Allie, and Laelia. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or The American Heart Association. The funeral was held Monday, November 21, at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

