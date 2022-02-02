Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Eisen, Dorothy

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

EISEN, Dorothy

Dorothy Eisen, 87, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on January 31, 2022. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Gerald; her daughters Ellen (Lee) Altschuler and Nancy (Steve) Sellinger; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to Ahavath Achim Synagogue, the Alzheimer's Association, or the American Heart Association. A graveside funeral will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, February 3 at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Laurence Rosenthal officiating. To view a livestream of the funeral and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

http://www.jewishfuneralcare.com/index.html?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Hodges, Richard
1h ago
Walden, Michael
1h ago
Zaglin, Frances
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top