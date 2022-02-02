EISEN, Dorothy



Dorothy Eisen, 87, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on January 31, 2022. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Gerald; her daughters Ellen (Lee) Altschuler and Nancy (Steve) Sellinger; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to Ahavath Achim Synagogue, the Alzheimer's Association, or the American Heart Association. A graveside funeral will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, February 3 at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Laurence Rosenthal officiating. To view a livestream of the funeral and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

