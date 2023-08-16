EIFERT, Shirley L.



Shirley L. Eifert of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at the age of 88. Shirley was born in Charlotte, NC, on September 20,1934, to Roy Hartwell Williams and Lucille Martin Williams.



She will be dearly missed for her wonderful sense of humor, her enthusiasm and positive outlook for life, and her enduring love and dedication to her family. Shirley was married to the love of her life, Donald Linze Eifert, for 34 years.



Shirley loved her sons, John Lowery, Jeff Lowery, and Joel Lowery; their wives; as well as their children.



Shirley loved her stepdaughters, Elaine Boyer, Janet Preston, and Stephanie Sands; and their husbands; and their children.



Together, Shirley and Don enjoyed 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Shirley had a great career on her own and helped her husband Don, build his own business, Sunbelt Printing, in Marietta, GA.



Don and Shirley were faithful and involved members of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer for 10 years until retirement. After retiring to The Villages, FL, Don and Shirley were active members of Hope Lutheran Church, the German-American Club, and their golf team, The Worm Burners.



They returned to Atlanta in October 2021, to be closer to family, and resided at Villa Palazzo Assisted Living Center in Sandy Springs, GA. Don passed away on May 26, 2022, at the age of 91.



Funeral Services for Shirley L. Eifert will be held Friday, August 18, at 1:00 PM, at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 731 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.



Shirley will be laid to rest in the Mausoleum Building D, Niche 97C, Level 3, on Saturday, August 19, at 2:00 PM, in the Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC.



Memorials are requested to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 731 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, and to Capstone Hospice, 5550 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 150, Peachtree Corners, GA 300392, or to the charity of their choice.



