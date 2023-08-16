Eifert, Shirley

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

EIFERT, Shirley L.

Shirley L. Eifert of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at the age of 88. Shirley was born in Charlotte, NC, on September 20,1934, to Roy Hartwell Williams and Lucille Martin Williams.

She will be dearly missed for her wonderful sense of humor, her enthusiasm and positive outlook for life, and her enduring love and dedication to her family. Shirley was married to the love of her life, Donald Linze Eifert, for 34 years.

Shirley loved her sons, John Lowery, Jeff Lowery, and Joel Lowery; their wives; as well as their children.

Shirley loved her stepdaughters, Elaine Boyer, Janet Preston, and Stephanie Sands; and their husbands; and their children.

Together, Shirley and Don enjoyed 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Shirley had a great career on her own and helped her husband Don, build his own business, Sunbelt Printing, in Marietta, GA.

Don and Shirley were faithful and involved members of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer for 10 years until retirement. After retiring to The Villages, FL, Don and Shirley were active members of Hope Lutheran Church, the German-American Club, and their golf team, The Worm Burners.

They returned to Atlanta in October 2021, to be closer to family, and resided at Villa Palazzo Assisted Living Center in Sandy Springs, GA. Don passed away on May 26, 2022, at the age of 91.

Funeral Services for Shirley L. Eifert will be held Friday, August 18, at 1:00 PM, at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 731 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.

Shirley will be laid to rest in the Mausoleum Building D, Niche 97C, Level 3, on Saturday, August 19, at 2:00 PM, in the Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC.

Memorials are requested to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 731 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, and to Capstone Hospice, 5550 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 150, Peachtree Corners, GA 300392, or to the charity of their choice.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says6h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
9h ago

Credit: AP

Following Trump indictment, agency moves on investigation of Lt. Gov. Jones
9h ago

Credit: Pete Corson

WHAT TO KNOW
Check out our annotated guide to the indictment
11h ago

Credit: Pete Corson

WHAT TO KNOW
Check out our annotated guide to the indictment
11h ago

Credit: TNS

Mark Meadows seeks to move Fulton charges to federal court
8h ago
The Latest

Adams, James
Blackmarr, Sydney
2h ago
Nunemacher-Mahaffey, Ann
2h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
9h ago
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
17h ago
In Tuesday AJC ePaper: Exclusive coverage of the Donald Trump indictment
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top