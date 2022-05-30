Eifert, Donald

ajc logo
Donald Linze Eifert of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Thursday, May 26, at the age of 91. Donald was born on December 25, 1920 in St. Louis, MO, to Edgar Casper Eifert and Mary Clara Linze Eifert. He will be dearly missed for his wonderful sense of humor, his enthusiasm for life, and his enduring love and dedication to his family. Donald was married to the love of his life, Shirley Williams Eifert, for thirty-four years. He had a strong love for his daughters, Elaine Boyer, Janet Preston, and Stephanie Sands, and their husbands; as well as his stepsons, John Lowery, Jeff Lowery, and Joel Lowery, and their wives. Donald was a devoted Papaw to all 13 of his grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. As a young man, Donald served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War. He enjoyed a successful career in sales, achieving Salesman of the Year, and went on to build his own business, Sunbelt Printing, in Marietta, GA. After retiring to The Villages, FL, Donald and Shirley were active members of Hope Lutheran Church, the German-American Club, and their golf team, The Worm Burners. A visitation will be held at 1:00 PM, to be followed by the funeral at 2:00 PM, on Thursday, June 2, at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 731 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. The service will be livestreamed from www.Redeemer.org.

