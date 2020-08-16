Eidson, Kathleen

EIDSON, E. Kathleen Quick-minded. Proud Marine. Pioneering female executive. Global traveler. Caring sister/aunt/cousin. Charitable Methodist. Poet. Singer. Student of opera. Teacher. Centenarian. E. Kathleen Edison was all those things and much, much more during her long, active life. Ms. Eidson died peacefully last week, little more than a month before her 101st birthday. After graduating Girls High School in Atlanta in 1935 at age 15, Ms. Eidson gained valuable career experience working at an Atlanta bank. In 1942 she joined the Marine Corps and served as a paymaster. Following WWII Ms. Eidson began her civilian career in earnest as a bookkeeper for Lathem Time Corp., and soon was promoted vice president for finance -- making her one of Atlanta's earliest female corporate executives a position she held for 37 years. Forever on the go, Ms. Edison could boast of traveling to every continent on earth and every state in the U.S., often with elder hostel groups which she regailed with ditties, poems and songs created by her. She was a longtime, generous member of Owl Rock United Methodist Church. The youngest of James T. Eidson, M.D. and Ethel Moore's 10 children born in Coffeeville, AL, Ms. Edison is survived by several nieces and nephews. At her request, Ms. Eidson's body was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined when the threat of infection from the COVID-19 virus has subsided. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to Owl Rock United Methodist Church, 5880 Campbellton Rd., SW, Atlanta 30331 or Global Health Action, P.O. Box 15086, Atlanta, GA 30333.







