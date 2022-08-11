ajc logo
EIDSON, Edd

Edd Larry Eidson, 87, of Johns Creek, GA, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Larry was born June 29,1935 in Glenloch, GA, to the late Millard and Grace Eidson.

He will be forever treasured by his loving wife of sixty-seven years, Amelia Rollins Eidson; daughter, Lenné Eidson Espenschied (Dennis); two sons, Jonathan Eidson (Anne), Daniel Eidson (Rachel); grandchildren, Grace Burkett (Adam), Erich Espenschied, Josh Eidson (Maggie), Leslie Espenschied, Shelly Grygorian (Artur), Allie Eidson and his great-grandchild, Sophia Burkett. He will also forever be missed by his sister, Jo Croom; and two brothers, Steve Eidson (Allison) and Mike Eidson (Lori).

Larry truly enjoyed life. He was a devoted Christian and a member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church for the last forty-four years where he sang in the choir and served as a deacon. He retired from a career at SunTrust Bank in 1992 as Senior Vice President responsible for the Trust Department for Georgia. Larry's service included being President of the Georgia Banker's Association Trust Division, serving on the Board of Directors for the Lord's Day Alliance, Berry College Alumni, Girl Scouts Northwest Georgia Counsel, and Georgia Baptist Healthcare. In his spare time, he loved gardening, painting, singing, whistling, listening to music, traveling, spending time with family, and rooting for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Smoke Rise Baptist Church. There will be a visitation an hour prior. The family will have a private interment at Peachtree Memorial Park.

Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Smoke Rise Baptist Church Music Ministry.



