EICHENBLATT, Kathleen "Kathy" Ann



Kathleen "Kathy" Ann Eichenblatt, age 61 of Atlanta, GA, passed away on March 28, 2021 after a courageous bout with cancer. She was born in St. Petersburg, Florida to Harold and Joan Lane. From there, she moved to multiple cities before returning and ultimately graduating from St. Pete Catholic High School and matriculating to Florida State University to earn her Bachelors of Science in Marketing.



Kathy accomplished many things in her life, but she was most proud of her family. She was an impressive businesswoman who held executive positions at Philip Van Heusen, Mother's Work, and Ulta Beauty all while raising four children. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings, traveling with her husband, gabbing with friends, playing with her newfoundland dogs, and a good glass of wine. Kathy was a confidant and mentor to many who knew her. She was also an exceptional mother, a loving wife, and an amazing friend.



Kathy went home to be with loved ones in the house of God. Kathy is survived by her husband David Eichenblatt; her children, Matthew Eichenblatt and his wife Rachel, Alexandra Eichenblatt, Gabrielle Mazer and her husband Arshad, and Jacqueline Eichenblatt; as well as her sisters Linda Gibson, and Theresa Prendes and her husband Peter.



A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Crest Lawn Cemetery, 2000 Marietta Blvd. Atlanta, GA 30318 followed by a celebration of her life at 2924 Arden Road NW, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Atlanta Community Food Bank (www.acfb.org) or Weinstein Hospice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

