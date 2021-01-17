Ehrler, Janet

EHRLER (BLOOM), Janet Frances



Janet Frances (Bloom) Ehrler, age 98, of Brookhaven, GA, died peacefully on January 11, 2021. Jann was born on September 28, 1922 to John and Alice Bloom Sr. of New Rochelle, NY. After her mother's passing Jann spent her formative years with her grandmother, Anna Selzer Bloom and Adelaide (Bloom) and Kenneth Gilmore in Kansas City, MO and NJ. Jann spent her youth enjoying the outdoors, music, riding horses , skiing in upstate NY, swimming at Peach Lake, playing the piano, singing and enjoying large extended family gatherings. In June of 1955 Jann married and had three daughters. Raising her family in Point Pleasant, NJ. Jann was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, doing puzzles, needle point, knitting, playing mahjong, watching her programs, and sharing her love of crafts and time with her grandchildren. Her love of baseball and singing led to her teaching each of her grandchildren the words to "Take Me Out to the Ball Game". Fond memories of extended family gatherings blossomed into she and her cousins creating a bi-annual Bloom Family Reunion. Jann spent the later part of her life in New Jersey, Maine and Georgia. She is survived by her loving daughters: Patricia A. (Mark) Grobman Port Chester, NY; Marilou Ehrler (Eric Senkowsky) Titusville, NJ; Allison G. Ehrler-Meyer (Randy Meyer) Brookhaven, GA; three sisters: Claudine (George) Eastburn Gainesville, GA; Patricia (Gerald)Cannon Point Pleasant, NJ; and Sharon (Melvin)Lew Ashburn, VA; four grandchildren Alexandra, Peter, Julia and Trevor; in addition to her extended family with many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother John H. Bloom, Jr. of Indian Head, MD. Private services will be held at a later date in New Rochelle, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to Assistance League of Atlanta. Condolences for family and friends may be left at http://www.fischerperimeterchapel.com.

