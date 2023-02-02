EHLERT, Louise



Louise Bailey Ehlert, age 98 of Buford, GA, passed Monday, January 30, 2023. Funeral service will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel at 2:00 PM. Pastor Wayne Johnson and Pastor Craig Dale will officiate. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Buford. Family will receive friends Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Louise is survived by her children, Carl Whitley (Hilary) Clearwater, FL, Susan Greeson (Philip) Braselton, GA, Eddie Ehlert (Kim Salazar) Brookhaven, GA, Susan Sinram (Alan) Young Harris, GA, and Laura Ehlert, Nashville, TN. Grandchildren, Brian Whidby (Debbie), Marshall Whidby (Heather Reid), Petra Ehlert (Paul Martin). Great- Grandchildren, Logan Whidby, Eli Whidby, and Owen Martin. Louise was born in Buford, Georgia to Maude (Bagby) and Flyno Bailey and was a lifelong resident of Buford. She was a member of First Baptist Church Buford and she also enjoyed attending Ivy Creek Baptist Church as her health allowed. She was the last surviving female of the Buford High School Class of 1942. She married Otto Whitley in March 1941and after graduation she traveled with him while he was in the Navy to California and Virginia. She lost Otto to plane crash after 24 years of marriage. In August 1974 she married Buddy Ehlert and enjoyed traveling with the group of seniors at First Baptist Church. She traveled to many countries and visited all 50 states with the exception of Arkansas and North Dakota. She worked for Georgia Boot in Flowery Branch, Bona Allen Tannery until the closure, and City of Buford for 24 years. Share memories of Louise at hamiltonmillchapel.com Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924.

