EGAN, Sharon



Sharon Brown Egan, 84, passed away peacefully at Provident Village Creekside in Smyrna, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.



She was born on June 17, 1937, in Savannah, Georgia. She attended the Pape School, and graduated from Savannah High School in 1954. She then went to the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority, and earned degrees in journalism and English literature, graduating in 1958. In 1969, she married fellow Savannah native William Robider "Roby" Egan, and they raised three children in Brookwood Hills in Atlanta and then in Cedar Creek in Lilburn. Over the years, she worked as a reporter at several newspapers in Atlanta and Gwinnett, and loved being in a newsroom and being around fellow journalists. In her later years, she turned her hobby of antiquing into a small business with a booth at Lakewood Antiques Market. She was a voracious reader. Her favorite place was Tybee Island, where she enjoyed relaxing on the porch or the beach. And she loved her Atlanta Braves.



She was married to the late Roby Egan for almost 35 years and was the daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Walter E. Brown of Savannah. She is survived by her son Colman Egan (Fran) of Atlanta, daughter Sharon Egan Putnam (Jay) of Sandy Springs, daughter Catherine Egan of Atlanta, and grandchildren Audrey, Roby, Henry, and Teddy Egan, and Caroline and Elise Putnam.



Visitation will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 4-7pm at HM Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE Brookhaven, GA 30319. Burial will follow at Sharon Methodist Church Cemetery, 240 Raytown Rd NE, Crawfordville, GA 30631 on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM.



The family would like to thank Provident Village Creekside memory care unit and the Agape Hospice Care staff who took such good care of mom in her final years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Atlanta Humane Society in memory of Sharon.



