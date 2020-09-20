Egan, Linda

LINDA EGAN June 14, 1947 - Sept. 20, 2016 Linda, It's been four years since you passed into the next life. Dreams of you are so vivid that your voice echoes in my conscious and subconscious mind. You are sorely missed and your influence on all those you have touched will have reverberations for many years to come. All our love forever, Rich, Brendan, Carolyn, Mike, Karna, Alexander, Katherine, Ava, Nathaniel and Asher.

