EDWARDS, Vicky M.
Age 56, of Hampton, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2023. Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023, 10:00 AM at Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
EDWARDS, Vicky M.
Age 56, of Hampton, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2023. Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023, 10:00 AM at Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA
30214
https://www.hopefunerals.com