Obituaries

Edwards, Vicky

File photo
File photo
Dec 1, 2023

EDWARDS, Vicky M.

Age 56, of Hampton, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2023. Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023, 10:00 AM at Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

HOPE Funeral Home

165 Carnegie Place

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.hopefunerals.com

More Stories

The Latest

Britain Economy

UK inflation rises in March as prices at the pump spike higher after Iran war

33m ago

Kings interim coach D.J. Smith hit by shattered glass as panel breaks behind LA bench in Game 2

36m ago

Asian benchmarks are mixed in cautious trading amid uncertainty about US-Iran ceasefire talks

47m ago

Featured

Derek Dooley
EXCLUSIVE

Why Derek Dooley is trying to turn Georgia’s Senate race into a revolt against D.C.

Insurers argue they shouldn’t have to pay for Sapelo Island gangway collapse lawsuit

Atlanta quietly joins fight against the Trump administration’s anti-DEI push