EDWARDS, Thelma



Mrs. Thelma Herrington Edwards entered into rest on March 30, 2022. Family and friends viewing will be at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The celebration of life will be at Big Miller Grove Baptist Church, Lithonia, GA on Friday, April 8, 2022, 11:00 AM with Bishop Miles E. Fowler, pastor officiating.



Mrs. Edwards was a member of the International Association of Ministers' Wives and Ministers' Widows, President Emeritus of the Georgia Association of Ministers' Wives and Ministers' Widows, and an International officer for IAMWMW. She was an active member of Big Miller Grove Baptist Church, where she served on the mothers' board ministry.



She leaves to cherish her life, love, and legacy her daughters, Gwendolyn Thomas, Gloria (John) Bryant, Rev. Vivian (Tony) Hambrick, Loretta Thompson; her sons, Larry (Wanda) Thompson, Jesse (Gloria Greenwood) Thompson, Wayne (Penny) Thompson; her two stepchildren, Rev. Clinton (Robin) Edwards, Jr., Debra Edwards; seventeen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; her sister Johnnie Mae Foat, four siblings proceeded her in death, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Mrs. Edwards will lie in state Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Live River Baptist Church, Augusta, GA, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The interment, 12:30 PM at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens.

