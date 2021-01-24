EDWARDS, Sara



Sara Edwards, of Amelia Island, went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2021 with her husband and loving children by her side. Sara was born on February 13, 1939 to the late Stonewall Jackson Mankin and the late Grace Cobb Mankin in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a daddy's girl and had a wonderful childhood surrounded by her sisters, lots of cousins, aunts, and uncles. She attended Northside High School in Atlanta where she met her future husband, Thomas Joel Edwards. They eloped on July 4, 1956 and celebrated by eating banana splits at the Dairy Queen across from the courthouse, which became a tradition for them. Soon after they were married, they started a family and would go on to have five children. Together, Sara and Joe led a life of love and adventure during their 64 years of marriage. Their home was wherever they were together, whether it was on The Farm in Douglasville, Georgia where they raised their kids, on St. Simons Island where they opened their life and home to many Christian organizations, in Atlanta where they built their company, in Charleston, South Carolina where they walked the cobblestone streets together, in their log cabin in Highlands, North Carolina, or on Amelia Island where they have spent their golden years.



After they married, Joe began working with his father in their family's bakery in Atlanta. Sara stood by his side, managed the home, and encouraged his dreams as they worked to grow the bakery into the well-known pie company, Edwards Baking Company. Without hesitation, Joe acknowledges that having Sara by his side supporting him was the catalyst of all their success.



Sara was a devoted follower of Christ and shared her faith freely with all who crossed her path. Out of her great love for the Lord, she created and ran The Christopher Edwards Foundation that supported Christian based organizations for many years. The Foundation was her passion and the money given through this foundation allowed thousands of people all over the world to come to know Christ. In 2015, Sara had open heart surgery. God laid it on her heart to start a fund for a much-needed heart rehab facility on Amelia Island. With her championing, Baptist Cardiac Rehab, Nassau, opened in 2016. Sara always generously gave of her time and money to people, projects, and organizations that made meaningful contributions.



Sara was a dedicated and loving mother to her five children and beloved grandmother to her 13 grandchildren and 12+ great-grandchildren. She was well loved by anyone who met her and never knew a stranger. She loved sharing Christ and worked passionately, volunteering locally and globally. She loved to paint, decorate, travel, read, was a wickedly good card player, and watched the "The Notebook" with her Joe. She was a true Southern lady and could cook like no other (her fried chicken was the family's favorite). She loved to tend her garden. She lived a rich life in all the ways that counted and will be remembered for her true Southern charm, quick wit, and love of Christ. She was a light that drew in all who saw it.



She will be loved and missed by so many. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Joe, and their children: daughter, Julie (Sam) Tidwell of Douglasville, Georgia; daughter, Catherine Harbin of Amelia Island; son, Mike (Sherri) Edwards of Charleston, South Carolina; daughter, Sharon Edwards of Amelia Island; son, David (Ellen) Edwards of Amelia Island. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Michelle Frazer, Brian Harbin, Katie Ludlam, Chandler Tidwell, Tyler Tidwell, Andy Edwards, Josh Edwards, SaraJo Basile, Savanna Lucas, Chase Harris, Joey Harris, Colby Harris, and GraceAnn Harris. She is also survived by 12 + 1 on the way great-grandchildren, her sister, MaryEllen (Bobby) Payne, her brother-in-love, Ron Edwards, along with many much-loved nieces and nephews. Anyone wanting to make a donation in her name please do so at Christian Children's Home and School | Wears Valley Ranch (wvr.org), Kay Arthur | Precept; two ministries that were dear to her heart, or the Community Hospice & Palliative Care | Florida Hospice & Palliative Care Association (floridahospices.org). We are forever thankful for the Warner Hospice staff, who showed such compassion and care to our entire family.



Funeral services will be private. Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com



OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS

