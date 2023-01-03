Edwards, Ralph

EDWARDS, Jr., Ralph Goldson
1938-2022
Ralph Edwards navigated life with humor, grace, a deep love for his friends and family, as well as a deep faith in God. This great man passed away on December 23, 2022, at his home in Atlanta, surrounded by family at the young age of 84.
He was born in Salisbury, North Carolina to Ralph Goldson Edwards, Sr. and Nolah Anzonetta Edwards in May of 1938. He grew up with two younger siblings right around the corner from their grandparents, aunt, uncle and two cousins. He attended Boyden High School (now Salisbury High School) where he held the state record for high hurdles for a whole two weeks until it was discovered that one of the hurdles was left out.
He graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering from North Carolina State University in 1961. He was a member and President of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity where he made lifelong friends. He then received his MBA from Harvard University in 1967.
Ralph's arrival in Atlanta in 1968 marked the beginning of a successful career in commercial real estate. His professional success was matched by his desire to give back to the city that he loved. He began his professional journey at Ackerman & Co. and ended his 50-year career as a Principle of EBS Property Investments, LLC. He closed well over a billion dollars in real estate acquisitions before 1990, which led to his receiving the prestigious Silver Phoenix Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2009. His sense of purpose transcended the business of real estate brokerage. He served as Chairman of the Atlanta Council of the Urban Land Institute amid the 1996 Olympic Games and welcomed all international members of that organization to Atlanta during the celebration. He also served on multiple boards including the Atlanta Real Estate Board.
He became enthusiastically involved with the Trust for Public Land, lending a hand in preserving over 140 acres of land along the Chattahoochee River. He was also instrumental in aiding in TPL's participation in making The Atlanta Beltline a reality. His tireless volunteer efforts led to him receiving the National Douglas P. Ferguson Award from TPL in 2008 as well as being named The Conservation Trailblazer for the TPL Georgia Chapter in October of 2022.
Ralph's profound commitment to philanthropy also led him to serve as the chair of The Georgia Advisory Council, as well as a board member of The Atlanta Beltline
Partnership and the N.C. State Foundation Board. He also served on multiple committees for Moving in The Spirit. Ralph co-created the Founding Fathers, which supports the Men in Motion program of Moving in the Spirit. He also applied his fund-raising skills to help champion their capital campaign for a new building which opened its doors in 2020.
Ralph's interests and hobbies are as varied as his accomplishments. He loved hiking, camping, antiques, early American furniture, art, and architecture. His thirst for travel and exploration was never quenched throughout his life and served as the backdrop for his passion for photography. Through his travels he expanded his network of family and friends by forging lasting relationships wherever he went. Countless strangers became lifelong friends. However, as much as he loved to explore, he was just as content sitting beside Ree, his wife of 15 years, listening to music or watching a sunset.
While Ralph lived a life full of love and laughter, he taught all of us how to remain humble and grateful. By example, he taught us the value of hard work and how to be a positive yet persistent force. He spoke often of maintaining gratitude for the people in our lives and the gifts we have been given. His positive perspective and courage in the face of Pulmonary Fibrosis only added to his character that was admired by so many.
He is survived by: His wife, Marie "Ree" Hoffman Edwards; his daughters—Nicole "Colie" Edwards Neidlinger (Brince) and Marian Tyler Edwards Gardner (Ashley), both of Atlanta. His stepchildren—Anne Marie Hoffman (Aditya Rao), Amanda Kennerly Hoffman, and Andrew Peter Hoffman (Katey). His grandchildren—Colin and Reese Gardner; Lillie, Tyler, and Nolah Neidlinger; Maddie and Peter Hoffman—also survive him as do his siblings, Anzonetta "Anne" Edwards Overstreet (of Atlanta); and his brother, Michael "Mike" Fisher Edwards of West Melbourne, Florida.
The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 3 PM at Saint Anne's Episcopal Church, 3098 St. Anne's Lane, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. There will be overflow parking across the street in the Trinity Church parking lot. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moving in the Spirit, 1458 La France Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307 (movinginthespirit.org/donate) or the Trust for Public Land, Georgia State Office, 600 West Peachtree Street NW, Suite1840, Atlanta, GA 30308 (tpl.org).
