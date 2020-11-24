EDWARDS, Neal Joseph



Neal Joseph Edwards, born April 13, 1953 in Spring Grove, Indiana, died due to complications of Covid-19 on November 16, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. His devotionals the day he passed were Psalms 23, 25, and 27, which he loved for their beauty and power to instill contentment and confidence in love and salvation everlasting. Neal is survived by his children Josh Edwards, Sarah Leach (Josh), Andrew Edwards, and Betsy Edwards (Mike) and their mother, Sandee Wilkerson; his adored grandson, Oliver Edwards; his stepmother, Marilyn Edwards; his sisters Donna Edwards, Lynn Edwards, and Sherry Edwards (Ray); and his devoted caregiver of five years, LaNedra Manning of Changes of Choice in Atlanta. Neal was preceded in death by his father, Donald Edwards, his mother, Alice Ayers, and his brothers, Dane Edwards and Lee Edwards. We endorse Neal to the care of the Lord, whom he loved with all his heart.

