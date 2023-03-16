EDWARDS, Mark Vernon



Mark Vernon Edwards of Saint Simons Island Georgia passed from this life March 4, 2023, at The Hospice of the Golden Isles after an extended illness. He was 72 years old.



Mark had an outstanding career over his lifetime as an RN in the Atlanta area and southern Georgia. He continued his career working at The Hospice of the Golden Isles for many years before he retired and moved to Dahlonega Georgia.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J Edwards Junior and Lorraine M Edwards. He is survived by his sister, Karen E. (Ken) Courtenay; nephews, Casey (Brooke) Courtenay and Chris Courtenay; and two great-nieces. He also leaves behind his friend of many years, William P Haymon.



Mark will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, his intelligence, his calmness, his love of animals, and his extreme kindness.

