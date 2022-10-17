ajc logo
Edwards, Lawrence

1 hour ago

EDWARDS, Lawrence "Joel"

Lawrence "Joel" Edwards, age 82, of Evans, GA passed away October 14, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 18, 2:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Kertscher officiating.

Visitation will be held before the service at the church from 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell www.davisstruempf.com

Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory

1975 E West Connector

Austell, GA

30106

https://www.davisstruempf.com

