EDWARDS, Lawrence "Joel"



Lawrence "Joel" Edwards, age 82, of Evans, GA passed away October 14, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 18, 2:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Kertscher officiating.



Visitation will be held before the service at the church from 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell www.davisstruempf.com

