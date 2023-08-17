Edwards, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

EDWARDS, John

Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 18, 2023, 2:00 PM, at Meadows Mortuary Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation, Thursday, August 17, 2023, 4-7 PM. Meadows Mortuary Inc., Atlanta, GA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Mortuary, Inc.

419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA

30316

https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment11h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton DA proposes March 4 trial date for Trump, 18 co-defendants
11h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia defendants say Trump indictment criminalizes aggressive lawyering
12h ago

Credit: NYT

Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
10h ago

Credit: NYT

Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Kemp and floats VP, Senate bids
19h ago
The Latest

Adams, James
Beynon, Carolyn
2h ago
Pearce, Sandra
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
15h ago
Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top