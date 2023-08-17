EDWARDS, John
Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 18, 2023, 2:00 PM, at Meadows Mortuary Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation, Thursday, August 17, 2023, 4-7 PM. Meadows Mortuary Inc., Atlanta, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Meadows Mortuary, Inc.
419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.
Atlanta, GA
30316
https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/
