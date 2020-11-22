EDWARDS, James Hoyt
Age 99, of Lithonia, Nov. 19, 2020. Services Nov. 21, 11:00 PM at the Glen Haven Baptist Church. Henry Funeral Home, Lithonia, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Henry Funeral Home
6833 Church Street
Credit: File
EDWARDS, James Hoyt
Age 99, of Lithonia, Nov. 19, 2020. Services Nov. 21, 11:00 PM at the Glen Haven Baptist Church. Henry Funeral Home, Lithonia, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Henry Funeral Home
6833 Church Street