Edwards, James

EDWARDS, Jr., James D. "Jim"



James D. "Jim" Edwards, Jr., former top executive with Arthur Andersen & Co., and influential Atlanta civic leader, died July 15, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida. He was 79.



A loving husband and father, Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Sharon Bordelon Edwards; son, David Lee Edwards of Charlotte, NC; sister, Carolyn Edwards Smith (Larry) of Greenville, SC; two grandchildren, Mary Zipporah Edwards of Charlotte, NC, and David Basile Edwards of Washington, DC; nephew, Ryan Smith of Greenville, SC; and nieces, Nicole Ferris of Jupiter, FL, and Erin Adams of Tallahassee, FL.



Jim was the son of Dr. James D. Edwards and Elizabeth Reynolds Edwards, and was born in Cleveland, TN, on November 4, 1943, and raised in Greenville, SC. He graduated first in his senior class from Bob Jones Academy, where he was elected senior class president and president of the student body. He graduated with a degree in Accounting, with honors, from Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC.



Jim spent his entire professional career with the public accounting firm Arthur Andersen & Co. He was hired as a staff accountant in 1964 and began a stellar rise that would lead to the No. 3 position in an organization with more than 85,000 employees operating in 84 countries. Before he reached the age of 30, he was admitted to partnership in 1973, making him the youngest ever to achieve this level. In 1979, he became the Managing Partner of the Atlanta office and ushered in an era of unprecedented growth. During his tenure, the office prospered and expanded from less than 400 to more than 900 professional employees. Arthur Andersen, as the largest such firm in Atlanta, grew to nearly twice the size of their closest competitors, and were auditors of over 40% of the top public companies in Georgia. In 1987, when he was 44 years old, Jim became responsible for managing North American operations comprising 85 offices and 20,000 employees, and was elevated to Arthur Andersen's Executive Committee. In 1989, he became Managing Partner for North and South America. Until his retirement in 2002, he served as Managing Partner for Global Markets.



Jim was generous in devoting time and resources to numerous civic and charitable organizations in the city he loved - Atlanta, Georgia. His service included terms as Board member or Chairman of numerous nonprofit organizations, including Central Atlanta Progress, Metropolitan United Way, Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Metro Atlanta Salvation Army, Atlanta Junior Achievement, National Junior Achievement, Woodruff Arts Center, and the Cousins Family Foundation.



At the conclusion of his career with Arthur Andersen, Jim served on the Board of Directors of various publicly traded companies, including IMS Health, Inc., Crawford & Company, Cousins Properties, Inc., Huron Consulting Group, and Transcend Services, Inc.



Jim enjoyed competing in tennis and was the perennial champion of the Atlanta Country Club members' tournament. Golf was another favorite pastime, with annual trips to Scotland to play the old courses, and frequent rounds played with his wife at their home courses on Spring Island, SC, and Placida, FL. When he turned 50, he celebrated by making a coast-to-coast motorcycle trip from the Statue of Liberty in New York City to the Santa Monica pier in California. In later years, he enjoyed hiking in Colorado and spent many summer months there.



Jim was a man of rare qualities, capabilities, and interests. His life exemplified success achieved through dedication, integrity, and hard work. His professional accomplishments, outstanding character and sterling personal conduct inspired and impressed his employees, peers, business associates, and virtually everyone who came to know him. He made immense and lasting contributions to his employer, community, family and those who were fortunate to be his friend. In his passing, the world lost a true leader and a man of accomplishments; one who lived a principled life, faithfully followed Christ, and rejoiced in helping others.



A memorial service will be held at the Saint Mark United Methodist Church of Atlanta at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 24, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made, in memory of James D. Edwards, to Mayo Clinic for Alzheimer's Research, Mayo Clinic Florida, 4500 San Pablo Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32224.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com