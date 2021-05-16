Edwards, Emily

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689805-01_0_0000689805-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689805-01_0_0000689805-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">EDWARDS (GRAVES), <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Emily <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Emily Graves Edwards, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 with her family by her side. She joins her parents, Varney & Mary Graves, brother Arthur and sister Kristen in God's embrace. Emily is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert C. Edwards of Highlands, NC; daughters, Kimberly Edwards Woodman (Charlie), Robyn Edwards Bova (Jeffrey); sister, Andrea Baker; brother, Walter Graves (Jane); grandchildren, Erin Woodman Michael (Scott), Sydney Bova, Jonathan Woodman, Preston Bova, Brandon Bova, & Carter Bova; and many nephews & nieces. Emily was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her caring presence will be forever missed. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 17 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, 3940 Macland Rd., Powder Springs, GA. with an internment in Highlands, NC at a later date.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLmayeswarddobbins11.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>