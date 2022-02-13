EDWARDS, Christine



Christine R. Edwards, age 98, of Stone Mountain, GA, peacefully departed this life on January 31, 2022 surrounded by her family.



Christine was born on February 15, 1923 in Atlanta, GA. Shortly after her birth, she was placed in the loving, Christian home of her adoptive parents, Frank and Carrie Padgett. From an early age, Christine was kind, thoughtful, compassionate and always concerned about those who were less fortunate. This was a trait that she would later instill in her children and grandson.



Unfortunately, Christine lost both of her parents before her 14th birthday, but her profound faith in God and steadfast belief in His Word helped her to persevere. She went on to graduate from Booker T. Washington High School. It was while working at Kelly's Photography Studio, to save money for business school, that she met William James Edwards, Sr., who she eventually married and with whom she relocated to South Florida.



Once in Florida, Christine began a long career in the medical profession as a lab technician at Hollywood Memorial Hospital. After a hiatus devoted to caring for her three young children, she returned to the medical field as an office manager for two highly successful physicians.



Christine was a strong, loving, devoted mother who singlehandedly raised her children, often working three jobs. She actively and enthusiastically engaged in their lives, from church to school activities to community service organizations including the Boy Scouts as a den mother for many years, the Girl Scouts, Jack and Jill of America and other organizations dedicated to nurturing black youth. She passionately continued her work with the less fortunate: collecting clothes for migrant workers, cooking and delivering meals and blankets to the homeless and delivering medication to the shut-ins. Christine even persuaded her pastor to allow Tom, a young homeless man, to store his insulin at the rectory.



Christine enjoyed taking long walks and "browsing" through antique shops when she had the time. Her love of great music was well known; classical, jazz, pop, big band and gospel. "If it had a swing, it meant a thing!" She earned the nickname "Farmer Jane" because of her love for planting flowers and having an extensive vegetable garden.



Christine was always grateful and thankful for the many blessings in her life, including the gift of longevity. She was preceded in death by all of her siblings (one brother and four sisters.)



Christine is survived by her three children, William (Theresa) Edwards, Jr., Phyllis Edwards-Daniel, Stephanie Edwards-Cooper; and her beloved grandson, The Reverend Mr. Avery Daniel (the sunshine of her life.)



Though we are grieving, we find comfort in knowing that our beloved mother and grandmother is sitting at the feet of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Our faith and belief in the Resurrection and Salvation bring us comfort.



As a tribute to her work with the homeless and less fortunate, the family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, gifts of love be made to the Christine R. Edwards Community Outreach Fund at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Decatur, GA. Make checks payable to the church. On the memo line write: Christine R. Edwards Outreach Fund. Or, you may click on the following link to access the online giving form.



https://giving.parishsoft.com/App/Form/929192dd-f798-489d-b186-11d37f54500d



Visitation will be Monday, February14, from 12 noon-8:00 p.m., the family present from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM. Funeral services private for the family on February 15, on what would have been Christine's 99th Birthday.

