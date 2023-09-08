Edwards, Cedric

EDWARDS, Sr., Cedric
age 49, of Locust Grove, GA, passed August 23, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 1PM, Jackson Memorial Bpt. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com
