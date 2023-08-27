EDWARDS, Barbara



Barbara Edwards, 81, passed away on July 28, 2023 in Dallas, GA surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Birmingham, AL, she earned her Bachelor's Degree at Auburn University. Barbara lived in Chamblee, GA for 45 years and worked at Chamblee First United Methodist Church as a pre-school teacher for 20+ years.



Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Monty Joe Edwards; parents, Sarah and Matthew Gilbert; and her daughter, Dr. Tracy Keller. Survived by her daughters, Valerie McNeel and Jo Anna Edwards; sister, Harriet Buck; 4 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson. Celebration of life service will be on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2 PM at Chamblee First United Methodist Church. Barbara requests all attendees wear bright colors to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to be made to Camp Twin Lakes www.camptwinlakes.org



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com