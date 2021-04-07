EDWARDS, Ava Dean



Ava Dean Edwards, 86, of Hampton passed away peacefully at home with family and friends at her bedside, Easter Sunday at 11:30 PM. She was born October 23,1934. She was the loving wife of James Harold Edwards. They have shared 47 wonderful years together. She was the true love of his life and will be missed beyond words. No one had a bad word to say about her. Many people said she was the sweetest person they had ever known. She believed that there was good in everyone and she would set out to find it. Through all the years she managed to find some good in all people. Refusing to accept there could be anyone without some good in them. I don't believe she had one enemy in the world. Not even one person that could say she had been mean or discourteous to them. She showed more concern for others than for herself. She will be missed terribly by her husband; and her stepdaughter, Martha Sims, who was really as close as any blood daughter; her many surviving relatives and friends, and also church members of the Berea Christian Church. We have enjoyed a beautiful, healthful, and happy life together. We have traveled the world and met many famous celebrities, including royalty. We had dinner in Monte Carlo at a Variety Club International gathering. Among attendees were princes Grace Kelly, prince Rainier, Henry Kissinger and many other celebrities who were involved in and supporters of the children's charity, Variety Club International. Many of the popular movie stars we had the privilege to meet and associate with include Dolly Parton, Sophia Loren, Sylvester Stallone, Danny DeVito and many others. I never dreamed she would depart this life before me. If it were within my control she would not have, because I would have chosen to go first. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville with Reverend Dennis Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, College Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home.



