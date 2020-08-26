Edwards, Anne

EDWARDS (CLEMENTS), Anne Aug. 5, 1929 - Aug. 18, 2020 Anne Clements Edwards, age 91, of Griffin, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 with family by her side. She was born August 5, 1929 in Atlanta, youngest daughter of the late Clifford Paul Clements and Inez Florence Clements. She will be remembered as a committed wife, strong and loving mother, devoted and caring grandmother and trusted friend to many. Anne was a member of the last graduating class of Atlanta Girls High School in 1947. Growing up in Atlanta, Anne was gifted musically and enjoyed playing piano. She was a member of the Girls High Orchestra and was even a bassist with the newly formed Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. She then attended Stetson University in Deland, Florida, where she met her future husband. Following graduation from Stetson with a degree in accounting, Anne married John William (Bill) Edwards in 1954. Anne and Bill spent the early years of their marriage in Georgia, Texas and Washington D.C., while Bill was serving in the United States Army. Afterwards, they established their home in Griffin and became active members of First United Methodist Church. Anne was also a member of the Utility Club. They raised their three children in Griffin, all of whom were guided by Anne's quiet but strong faith, unwavering love, genuine acceptance and encouragement. Anne loved spending time with family and friends. She also had a passion for music, poetry and travel. Anne enjoyed traveling with Bill and with other family members and special friends. Although they traveled both far and wide, Anne and Bill's favorite travel destinations were close to home in Highlands, North Carolina and St. Simons Island, Georgia. Anne was preceded in death by Bill, her husband of almost 64 years, and by her parents and her sister, Florence Clements Moss. Anne is survived by her three children, Allie Edwards Armistead (Butch) of Zebulon, Laurie Edwards Fisher (Jay) of Sewanee, TN, and John W. Edwards, Jr., of Zebulon, eleven grandchildren, Walker Armistead (Sydney), Courtney Armistead, Dana Armistead, Mia Armistead, Jett Fisher (Caroline), Elliott Fisher, John Fisher, Henry Fisher, Ashley Edwards, Will Edwards (Sarah), and Mary Grace Edwards, three great-grandchildren, Blythe and Walker Armistead and Lulie Fisher, brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Pat Edwards of Barnesville, nieces and nephews, Margie Moss Hunnicutt (Lynn), Jean Moss Nielsen (Wayne), Jim Edwards (Laura) and Chris Edwards (Michelle) and several great-nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all. The family wishes to thank Kathy Rawls, our special friend and caregiver, the staff of The Woods Assisted Living, and the nurses and staff of Brightmoor Hospice for their able and loving care. A private family service will be held on the Edwards' farm in Zebulon, Georgia on August 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple Dr., Griffin, GA 30224 or to Five Loaves and Two Fish Food Pantry, 412 West Slayton Ave., Griffin, GA 30223 (www.griffinfoodpantry.org) in memory of Anne Clements Edwards. Moody-Daniel Funeral Home, 10170 HWY 19 N. Zebulon Rd., Zebulon, GA 30295 is assisting the family with arrangements.

