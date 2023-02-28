EDMUND, Bruce Floyd



Bruce F. Edmund passed away on January 18, 2023 of natural causes. He was born on December 13, 1949 in Atlanta, GA, and was 73. He was the eldest of three children born to George and Helen Edmund of Atlanta GA, and is survived by his daughter, Tara Edmund; granddaughter, London; brother, Pat Edmund; sister, Francine Edmund Porter; and his love of 40 years Ginger Schaefer.



Bruce grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Cross Keys High School in 1967; he attended Oglethorpe University where he graduated with honors and received his BA degree in Political Science. He then went on to complete his law degree and become a legal expert in the insurance industry, working with groups across the US and the world. After living most of his life in Atlanta, Bruce moved to St. Simons Island, GA, where he was semi-retired.



Bruce was known for his warmth, wit, charm and brilliant sense of humor. He enjoyed life to the fullest and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, March 3 at 2:00 PM, at St Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd. St. Simons Island, GA. The family requests any honorary donations be made to his favorite charities, Wounded Warriors and Tunnel to Towers.

