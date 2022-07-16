ajc logo
X

Edmondson, Russell

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

EDMONDSON, Russell

Russell Edmondson, 93, a life-long resident of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and six sisters. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bernice Edmondson; daughters, Jill (Mike) Kirkland, Julie (Kevin) Till; grandchildren, Austin and Katie Kirkland; many nieces and nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 18, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Fayetteville. Burial to follow at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville. Visitation will occur on Sunday, July 17 from 2-4 PM. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Druw Jones’ high school coach: He was born to be the top pick
Dodgers' Kershaw loses perfect game in 8th inning vs Angels
1h ago
'Bang, bang': Children live and play near Ukraine front line
5m ago
Cards reliever, rookie manager get heated on mound in win
21m ago
Cards reliever, rookie manager get heated on mound in win
21m ago
Nick of time: Kenyan makes it to worlds, moves on in 100
54m ago
The Latest
Tuggle, Ruth
Woodruff, Larry
Bridges, Lizzie
2h ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top