EDMONDSON, Russell



Russell Edmondson, 93, a life-long resident of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and six sisters. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bernice Edmondson; daughters, Jill (Mike) Kirkland, Julie (Kevin) Till; grandchildren, Austin and Katie Kirkland; many nieces and nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 18, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Fayetteville. Burial to follow at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville. Visitation will occur on Sunday, July 17 from 2-4 PM. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com

