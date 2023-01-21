EDMONDSON, Harry



Harry Nelson Edmondson passed away on December 31, 2022. Harry was born in Atlanta to Harry Lyle Edmondson and Corrie Edmondson and raised in College Park, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife; Mary Frances (Frankie) Edmondson; and his son, Evan B. Edmondson. Harry attended College Park High School. After high school he attended The Georgia Institute of Technology where he graduated in 1952 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He had a very eventful birthday on December 14, 1952, when he graduated from Georgia Tech, was commissioned into the Air Force, and married Frankie all on the same day. Harry worked for Lockheed Georgia for over 40 years as a support systems program manager and then design engineer where he worked on several top secret projects. After retiring from Lockheed, he started his own company, Edmondson Engineering, where he served as a consultant on legal cases with attorneys from all over the nation. Harry is survived by his son, Eric Edmondson (wife Nancy); and daughter, Amy Miller (husband Sam). Harry was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a loyal friend. We will miss him very, very much. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 22, at 3:00 PM at Holly Hill Cemetery in Fairburn, Georgia. Contributions may be made in memory of Harry to a charity of your choice.

