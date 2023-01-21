ajc logo
X

Edmondson, Harry

Obituaries
1 hour ago

EDMONDSON, Harry

Harry Nelson Edmondson passed away on December 31, 2022. Harry was born in Atlanta to Harry Lyle Edmondson and Corrie Edmondson and raised in College Park, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife; Mary Frances (Frankie) Edmondson; and his son, Evan B. Edmondson. Harry attended College Park High School. After high school he attended The Georgia Institute of Technology where he graduated in 1952 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He had a very eventful birthday on December 14, 1952, when he graduated from Georgia Tech, was commissioned into the Air Force, and married Frankie all on the same day. Harry worked for Lockheed Georgia for over 40 years as a support systems program manager and then design engineer where he worked on several top secret projects. After retiring from Lockheed, he started his own company, Edmondson Engineering, where he served as a consultant on legal cases with attorneys from all over the nation. Harry is survived by his son, Eric Edmondson (wife Nancy); and daughter, Amy Miller (husband Sam). Harry was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a loyal friend. We will miss him very, very much. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 22, at 3:00 PM at Holly Hill Cemetery in Fairburn, Georgia. Contributions may be made in memory of Harry to a charity of your choice.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police training site protest has national reach5h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

As losses mount, so does pressure on Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves are good again, but their hole at shortstop is worrisome
9h ago

Credit: Contributed

Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
10h ago

Credit: Contributed

Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
10h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What does Adonai Mitchell’s transfer say about UGA? Nothing, really
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Carnes, Iris
Alexander, William
1h ago
Long, Sarah
1h ago
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top