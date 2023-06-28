EDLIN, Rita



Rita Harkavy Edlin, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on June 24, 2023 at the age of 94. Born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Cincinnati, OH, Rita was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Rita graduated from Walnut Hills High School and the University of Cincinnati. She married her one-and-only Leonard in 1952. Six years later, they moved to Atlanta with three sons, all under five years old, so Leonard could work at Davison's Department Store. Through her children and her many activities, Rita quickly met dozens of families who warmly welcomed her to Atlanta and most remained close friends ever since.



Known by many as Reetzie, she was the beloved matriarch of her family. She was known for her bright, inquisitive mind and her substantial accomplishments at golf, bridge, bowling, cooking and worldwide travel. Rita was the repeated women's golf champion at the Standard Club, president of Atlanta Woman's Golf Association, an American Contract Bridge League Gold Life Master and organizer of several bowling leagues at Express Lanes. She and Leonard combined their love for bridge, travel, and each other by teaching bridge on luxury cruise ships, making many voyages throughout the world.



Rita is survived by her sons, Shiel (Margo) and Todd (Lori); grandchildren, Adrienne (Jeff Harari), Ari, Carly, Jay, Samantha (Preston Gelman), Allison, Jake and Will. Great-grandchildren, Mia, Zachary, Charlotte and Sloane. Rita is also survived by sister-in-law Roz Harkavy, eight nieces/nephews and the Andrew Edlin family.



Rita was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Leonard Edlin; parents, Gussie and Benjamin Harkavy; and brother, Franklyn Harkavy. A special thank you goes to her angelic caregivers, Wendy Moomba and Carla Cole. Their dedication and affection have been a blessing for six years.



A private graveside service was held on June 25 at 3:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



