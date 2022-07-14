ajc logo
EDGE, Diana

Diana Olivia Edge, age 74, of Canton passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Crowley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley, Texas.

Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 PM on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Sosebee Memorial Chapel with Rev. Steven Sheffield and Kevin Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 PM until the funeral hour. Interment services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Georgia National Cemetery.

Mrs. Edge was a member of Buffington Baptist Church and retired as a Senior Advertising Executive with the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Michael" Smith. Survivors include her children, Capt. Robert Michael Smith, II, USA. Ret. (Capt. Jessica Smith, USA, Ret.), Christina Noelle Yancey and Rachel Smith-Bahadir (Hakan); grandchildren, Olivia Yancey, Robert James Smith and Jolene Rachel Smith; sister, Kathleen Wehunt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Buffington Baptist Church Building Fund.

Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, Georgia is honored to serve the family. Sosebeefuneralhome.com 770-479-2131

Funeral Home Information

Sosebee Funeral Home

191 Jarvis Street

Canton, GA

30114-3031

https://www.sosebeefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

