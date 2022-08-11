Edge, Arthur

EDGE, III, Arthur B.



July 20, 1932 - August 9, 2022



Arthur B. "Skin" Edge, III passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022, at Wesley Woods of Newnan at the age of 90.



Skin was born on July 20, 1932, in LaGrange, GA to Arthur B. "Skin" Edge, Jr. and Florence West Edge. He graduated from Lagrange High School in 1949 after accomplishing promising academic and athletic achievements. In 1953, he received a degree in Industrial Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the Yellow Jackets golf and football teams. Skin was a member of the 1952 football team that went on to win the national championship.



Following his graduation, Skin married the former Harriette Potts of Newnan, Georgia on June 17, 1954, and they were happily married for over 57 years until her passing in 2012.



Skin served in the United States Navy for two years before beginning his business career. He joined Callaway Mills in LaGrange which sold to Milliken & Company in 1968. He accepted an offer to join Columbus Mills in 1973 and later became president of the company and head of international sales. During this time, he enjoyed traveling all over the world. Skin and Harriette immensely enjoyed living in Columbus for 22 years and making many lifelong friends and lasting memories. Upon retirement in 1996, Skin and Harriette moved back to LaGrange where he resided until his passing. After several years of retirement, Skin decided to accept a position with Houze & Associates in LaGrange, where he worked on a part time basis with the firm until 2021.



Skin was a true southern gentleman and a servant leader throughout his life. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a man of honor and integrity and was respected by all who knew him. He served on the boards of many church, business, civic and social organizations over the years including St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Trinity Episcopal Church, Twin Cedars Youth & Family Services, the LaGrange and Columbus Rotary Clubs, Highland Country Club, where he was President and a six-time golf Club Champion, Green Island Country Club, Big Eddy Club, and many other textile related organizations.



Skin was predeceased by his parents; his wife; and his brother-in-law, Marshall Morton, II. He is survived by his three sons, Arthur B. "Skin" Edge, IV (Bambi) of Newnan, GA, Albert Lamar "Bubba" Edge (Julie) of Macon, GA and Warren Lovett Edge of Atlanta, GA; brother, Edward W. "Ned" Edge (Lura) of LaGrange, GA and sister, Emily Morton of LaGrange, GA; grandchildren, Arthur B. "Skin" Edge, V (Lindsay) of Newnan, GA, Harriett L. "Sister" Ward (Bill) of Atlanta, GA, Margaret S. "Mimi" Heard (Andrew) of Jackson, MS and Lyons Kellogg Edge of Atlanta, GA; six great-grandchildren and several well-loved nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family would like to express its deepest appreciation to the devoted caregivers of Actikare, WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, Columbus Specialty Hospital, and Wesley Woods of Newnan for the care and support provided to Skin during his illness.



A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 207 North Greenwood Street, LaGrange, GA, with the Reverend Hazel Glover officiating. A visitation with family and friends will be held in the church Parish Hall immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to St Mark's Episcopal Church (www.stmarkslg.org), Twin Cedars Youth & Family Services (www.twincedars.org) or the charity of your choice.

